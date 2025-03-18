Kane Brown Is Looking For Your Golfing Tips

KANE BROWN ABC/Randy Holmes
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Kane Brown is quite the golfer - check it out as he’s teeing off on that par three!

His swing looks so good but he said “I want lessons!  Who can help me?” Kane, I think you can give us a lesson or two - what a great shot!

Kane Brown has a ton of buds in country to golf with too!

Darius Rucker - he’s a huge golfer and one of his best buds is Tiger Woods.

Charles Kelley - he grew up in Augusta, GA (home of The Masters!) and has grown up a golf fan.

Jake Owen - when you grow up in Florida there is always a great course to play, we catch him playing in a handful of celebrity golf tournaments throughout the year.

Morgan Wallen - he’s probably on the golf course with one of his best friends, HARDY!

Kip Moore - did you know his dad was a Pro Golfer and he had a scholarship to play golf at Valdosta State University?!

Cole Swindell - while Cole is out on the road you’ll probably catch him playing before a show.

These are just a few of our many country superstars who play golf - maybe next time we’ll run into one of them out on the course!


