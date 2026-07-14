Josh Ross addresses bar incident from this past weekend

Nate Smith: Long Live Country Rock and Roll Tour - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 17: Josh Ross performs at the Ryman Auditorium on June 17, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

It happens to a lot of people...

Drinks are flowing, having a great time and suddenly the vibe changes and things happen. Some people will deny anything happened and point fingers at others, but Josh Ross did not.

He took to his socials to say he went to the bar after the show and had a little fun and got kicked out of the bar. He said, I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, just who I am."

Below is the video of what happened in the bar and Josh’s explanation. Gotta give him some credit for owning it and addressing it.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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