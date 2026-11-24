Jordan Firstman remembers turning 32 and wondering when he would feel like an adult.

The writer, director and star of the new A24 drama Club Kid told ABC Audio he was at a point in his life where he knew he wanted change.

Firstman had the first draft of the film written, but he was "still partying a lot," spending most of his time wondering, "When am I gonna feel like a grown-up and how do I get there?"

Then he went through "a pretty major life-altering breakup" that shook him up.

"I just had so much love left to give this person that wasn't there anymore. And so I kind of just dumped it all into the movie," Firstman said. "I think love is such an expansive thing. And heartbreak can be so expansive."

Club Kid follows Peter (Firstman), a thirtysomething New York City club promoter whose life changes instantly when he is introduced to his 10-year-old biological son whom he never knew existed. In a flash, Peter is forced to support and parent a child. It's something he is deeply unprepared for but a responsibility that gives his life the meaning it was missing.

All of those strong emotions Firstman felt about his relationship falling apart were put into the next draft of Club Kid's script.

"That's why the movie feels like everything," Firstman said. "There's so many different emotions: joyful, happy, sad. And I think that's because my soul was just so vulnerable at the time of writing it. And I just wanted to mine from everything."

Club Kid only works if the audience believes in the relationship between Peter and his son, Arlo. Luckily, Firstman found young actor Reggie Absolom to take on the important part.

"I really feel like he was sent to me from God," Firstman said. "I had such a list of demands for this character. He had to look a little bit like me, he had to actually be cool, I wanted him to have good music taste, he had be British ... and my casting director was like, 'You need to manage your expectations. You're not gonna check off all of these boxes.' And then Reggie came and he checked off every box. And not only that, he was a phenomenal actor."

Firstman flew to London to meet Absolom and felt they had an instant connection.

"I wish I could say it was harder and we searched for years, but he came right to us. And it was such a miracle," Firstman said.

The writer-director is sure that Absolom's career will blossom after this. "Marvel's calling soon," Firstman said. "New Spider-Man. Sorry Tom [Holland], but we've seen enough."

Club Kid is Firstman's directorial debut. He's had many different roles on film sets before, but he says director is the one that makes the most sense to him.

"The second I started day one of pre-production of this movie, I was like ... 'Oh, the shoe fit,'" Firstman said. "This is what I was supposed to be doing this whole time."

Previously, he "always felt like when I was an actor I would have to hold my tongue" on set.

"I love immersing myself in film and in the project and so that's what this whole experience felt like, [it] was just a true immersion," Firstman said. "For a year of my life, it was all consuming. ... Every moment of my life was spent thinking about this movie."

Club Kid is now playing in select theaters. It expands to cinemas everywhere on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.