CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Jordan Davis performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever wondered what backstage looks like before a show for Jordan Davis and his crew it consists of...Mario Kart! And it gets pretty competitive.

“People: What’s backstage like?? You guys must have the craziest parties at your shows every night!? Us: You ever heard of Mario kart?” -Jordan Davis