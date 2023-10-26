Jonathan Majors' accuser arrested on "multiple charges," but won't be prosecuted

Grace Jabbari, the woman whose accusations led the New York Police Department to charge Loki star Jonathan Majors in a domestic violence incident, has herself been arrested in New York on multiple charges.

However, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office will not prosecute her, reports ABC News' Aaron Katersky.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the DA's Office noted it "has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit. The matter is now closed and sealed."

Earlier this week, a New York City judge rejected a motion from Majors' attorneys to dismiss the charges against him stemming from the incident on March 25.

His trial on the multiple misdemeanor assault charges is set to begin November 29.

