Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge of Nashville bridge

Jon Bon Jovi was shooting a music video on Nashville’s Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday (September 10) when he and one of his production assistants noticed a woman on the ledge of the bridge. Bon Jovi and the production assistant walked over to talk to the woman, eventually helping her back over the rail of the bridge. Once she was safe, Bon Jovi gave her a hug before he and his team walked away.

A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,"--Chief John Drake https://t.co/1YejKJ2WgM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 11, 2024

Out of respect to the woman he helped from the ledge, Bon Jovi has declined to speak to the media in detail about the situation.

The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge was named after Tennessean editor John Seigenthaler, who prevented a man from jumping off the bridge in the 1950s.