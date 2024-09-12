Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge of Nashville bridge

(Jason Kempin)

By Woody

Jon Bon Jovi was shooting a music video on Nashville’s Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday (September 10) when he and one of his production assistants noticed a woman on the ledge of the bridge. Bon Jovi and the production assistant walked over to talk to the woman, eventually helping her back over the rail of the bridge. Once she was safe, Bon Jovi gave her a hug before he and his team walked away.

Out of respect to the woman he helped from the ledge, Bon Jovi has declined to speak to the media in detail about the situation.

The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge was named after Tennessean editor John Seigenthaler, who prevented a man from jumping off the bridge in the 1950s.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!