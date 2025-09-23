Jimmy Kimmel, Guillermo Rodriguez share posts hours before 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returns

Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez are commemorating the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Rodriguez, who is Kimmel's sidekick on the late-night talk show, posted a photo to Instagram hours before Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs its Tuesday episode.
"We are back full of love," Rodriguez captioned his post. The official Jimmy Kimmel Live! Instagram account collaborated on the post and shared it to its page, as well.
Kimmel also posted on Instagram hours before Jimmy Kimmel Live! is set to air on Tuesday. His post features a photo of himself smiling with the late TV legend Norman Lear.
The Walt Disney Company announced Monday that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would return on Tuesday.
Tuesday night's guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be Glen Powell and Sarah McLachlan. Ethan Hawke, Lisa Ann Walter and YUNGBLUD will appear on Wednesday night, while Peyton Manning, Oscar Nuñez and Alex G will appear on Thursday's episode.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
