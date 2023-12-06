Jimmy Kimmel, Billy Crystal, George Clooney and more react to the death of TV legend Norman Lear

Kimmel and Lear with 'Live In Front of a Studio Audience' cast -- Eric Mccandless/ABC via Getty Images

The word of Norman Lear's death is reverberating through Hollywood, with stars publicly mourning the passing of the TV titan, who died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday.

George Clooney noted, "It's hard to reconcile that at 101 years old, Norman Lear is gone too soon. The entire world of reason just lost its greatest advocate and our family lost a dear friend."

Jimmy Kimmel, who collaborated with Lear to bring live adaptations of Lear's shows All in the Family and Good Times, among others, said, "It is obviously silly to want more time with a person who outlived a whole century but losing Norman Lear, even at 101 years old, feels unfair."

"His bravery, integrity and unmatched moral compass were equaled by his kindness, empathy, and wit," Kimmel continued, noting, "The privilege of working alongside Norman and the opportunity he gave me and my wife to get to know him and his beautiful family has been among the great honors and pleasures of my life."

Billy Crystal called Lear "a giant" and "a man of great humor and dignity," noting their nearly-50-year friendship was "a blessing."

Rob Reiner called the producer his "second father," expressing, "I loved Norman Lear with all my heart."

Jane Fonda noted Lear "changed the face and soul of American comedy."

Tyler Perry called the producer "one of my heroes" and expressed that Lear's shows "were the only thing that brought laughter and joy to me as a child, who was living a daily nightmare."

For its part, ABC Entertainment mourned the "icon and the brilliant mind behind countless timely and meaningful shows that were full of heart and humor," adding, "Norman, we thank you for the beautiful stories that have transformed our industry and for making us laugh along the way."

