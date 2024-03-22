Jimmie Allen secretly welcomed twins with another woman amid his recent divorce

PHOTOS: Jimmie Allen and fiancée welcome baby girl NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 13: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin)

Jimmie Allen has been newsworthy lately with all the legal trouble he’s found himself in after two sexual abuse allegations against him surfaced in 2023.

After those allegations came to light, Jimmie Allen and then wife, Alexis Gale, made the decision to get a divorce in April of 2023 while she was pregnant with their third child, Cohen. By October, shortly after Cohen was born, the couple changed their mind and decided to work through their troubles and keep their family together.

However, with the current social media postings of Jimmie and Alexis, it seems their divorce is back on the table. On March 11, Alexis Gale shared an Instagram story that read, “Divorce has to be the greatest thing created to date.”

Jimmie Allen secret children Alexis Gale Instagram Story on March 11

Just a few days after that story (March 19), Jimmie Allen took to his own Instagram story to introduce fans to each of his 6 children.

The four kids fans already knew about include 9-year-old Aadyn from Allen’s previous relationship and 4-year-old Naomi, 2-and-a-half-year-old Zara and six-month-old Cohen, all from Allen’s marriage with Alexis.

The other two kids that came as a surprise for fans were eight-month-old twins, Amari and Aria who were born in July of 2023, while Alexis was pregnant with her and Allen’s third child, Cohen, who wasn’t born until late September.

Jimmie Allen Secret Twins Jimmie Allen reveals he had twins with another woman while undergoing his divorce from then wife, Alexis.

Following the timeline, this means that Allen secretly welcomed the twins last year, while in the midst of his divorce from wife, Alexis Gale.

After hearing the news, Alexis took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts on the situation which she’s since then deleted but TMZ was able to grab beforehand.

There’s no confirmation yet on if Allen and Gale are officially divorced but in the meantime, Allen still deals with other legal troubles, continuing to field sexual assault, rape and harassment allegations as well as two civil lawsuits.