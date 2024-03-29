Jerry Seinfeld agrees with 'Unfrosted' star Hugh Grant about Hugh Grant: "He's horrible"

By Stephen Iervolino

On Wednesday night's Tonight Show, Jerry Seinfeld talked with Jimmy Fallon about his forthcoming Netflix movie, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, and in particular, his "horrible" co-star Hugh Grant.

In Jerry's directorial debut, Grant plays Thurl Ravenscroft, "which is the real name of the guy who did the voice of Tony the Tiger," Seinfeld explained.

"And so I imagined a frustrated Shakespearean actor who has to play this embarrassing character to make his car payments, and Hugh Grant is perfect for that," Jerry joked.

While he admitted, "I love Hugh Grant so much," he also called him "horrible."

"We had lots of fights," Seinfeld says. "He's a pain in the a** to work with. ... He tells you before you work with him, 'You're gonna hate this,' and he's right."

Jerry recalled, "We shot for 10 weeks, and [one] night that he and I had dinner -- and we got drunk having dinner -- that was the greatest night. ... He's so cool."

Jimmy also revealed how Jerry tapped him to sing "Sweet Morning Heat" for Unfrosted's soundtrack -- and Fallon said he called Meghan Trainor to duet with him for producer and Barbie soundtrack veteran Mark Ronson.

Unfrosted hits Netflix May 3.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

