Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson star in 'Die My Love' teaser

The teaser trailer for Die My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, has been released.

The film follows Grace and Jack, a married couple who move from New York to a house in the country. After giving birth to their child, Grace begins to unravel as she struggles to reclaim her identity.

The teaser does not feature any dialogue, but shows the couple in scenes that alternate between loving and unsettling. In one scene we see them in an intense argument, and another scene shows someone holding a knife.

Die My Love, also starring Sissy Spacek, LaKeith Stanfield and Nick Nolte, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It hits theaters Nov. 7.

