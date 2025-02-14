Jelly Roll launches Losers Run Club: “To inspire change, belief, and community”

Jelly Roll has spent the last year taking better care of his health and is down more than 100 lbs. Now, he is trying to inspire others who also want to live a healthier lifestyle by launching the Losers Run Club group on Facebook.

“What we are trying to inspire here is just change and belief and community,” Jelly said of the group’s mission. “Somewhere where you can go and feel judgment-free when you’re trying to figure this thing out. I know how rough it was at first and how embarrassed I was to just be sucking snot and air every time I walked down the driveway. But it felt so good to have friends and people behind me, telling me I was doing the right thing. … I believe that we can create huge change right here. I believe a huge group of people can come together right here and encourage each other to become what they always dreamed they could be.”