CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll and Harley-Davidson have teamed up for a brand new apparel line.

“I’m excited to show y’all this new Jelly Roll x Harley-Davidson apparel collab, launching at the @hdhomecoming Festival on July 26.” Jelly posted on Instagram

If you are not in the Milwaukee area for the festival, you can get the apparel at jellyroll615.com from August-November.