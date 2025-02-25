Jelly Roll brings Bailey on stage at his "Goodnight Nashville" grand opening

Goodnight Nashville Grand Opening Event NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman perform onstage for Goodnight Nashville grand opening event at Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville on February 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville ) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Jelly Roll's Go)
By Jay Edwards

Jelly Roll’s new bar and restaurant “Goodnight Nashville” on Broadway just celebrated their official grand opening on February 20th and Jelly was there to take the state, along with some friends.

One of those friends to join Jelly Roll on stage was Bailey Zimmerman who sang “Liar” with him.

@nashville_stacy

@Bailey Zimmerman hopped on stage with @Jelly Roll to celebrate the official grand opening of @GOODNIGHT NASHVILLE #jellyroll #jellyrollconcert #baileyzimmerman #nashville

♬ original sound - Nashville Stacy


Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

