Jelly Roll accidentally breaks his first-ever CMA award: “It’s heavy!”

2023 CMA: Jelly Roll accepts the New Artist of the Year Award. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

By Woody

Jelly Roll had a night to remember at the 57th annual CMA Award on Wednesday (November 9th) night. He took home the award for New Artist of the Year and delivered one of the best acceptance speeches the CMAs have ever seen. Unfortunately, the award itself did not have as good of a night as Jelly did.

Jelly Roll is getting the award fix. Jelly later joked in an interview that he was so excited to win and didn’t realize how heavy the award was. He added that he hopes they put it back together with duct tape and hot glue.

