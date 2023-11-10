Jelly Roll accidentally breaks his first-ever CMA award: “It’s heavy!”

Jelly Roll had a night to remember at the 57th annual CMA Award on Wednesday (November 9th) night. He took home the award for New Artist of the Year and delivered one of the best acceptance speeches the CMAs have ever seen. Unfortunately, the award itself did not have as good of a night as Jelly did.

Guess who dropped and broke his best new artist #CMAawards? Yes, @JellyRoll615 but don't worry, he will get a replacement. #JellyRoll pic.twitter.com/Mlic2zGws3 — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) November 9, 2023

Jelly Roll is getting the award fix. Jelly later joked in an interview that he was so excited to win and didn’t realize how heavy the award was. He added that he hopes they put it back together with duct tape and hot glue.