Jane Fonda to be honored with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Jane Fonda is set to receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring the two-time Oscar winner for both her career and humanitarian work.

Fonda will be the 60th recipient of the award, considered SAG-AFTRA's highest tribute, which is given to an actor who represents the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

"Jane Fonda is a trailblazer and an extraordinary talent; a dynamic force who has shaped the landscape of entertainment, advocacy and culture with unwavering passion,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher says. “We honor Jane not only for her artistic brilliance but for the profound legacy of activism and empowerment she has created. Her fearless honesty has been an inspiration to me and many others in our industry.”

Fonda shared in a statement that she is "deeply honored and humbled" to be recognized with the award, noting, “I have been working in this industry for almost the entirety of my life and there’s no honor like the one bestowed on you by your peers.”

She adds, “SAG-AFTRA works tirelessly to protect the working actor and to ensure that union members are being treated equitably in all areas, and I am proud to be a member as we continue to work to protect generations of performers to come.”

Fonda will receive her honor at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, streaming live on Netflix Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

