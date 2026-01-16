Jamie-Lynn Sigler opens up about playing 'Grey's Anatomy' character with MS

Actress Jamie Lynn Sigler is opening up about taking on a meaningful new role, nearly 25 years after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Sigler is portraying Dr. Kaplan, a physician living with MS, on ABC's Grey's Anatomy -- a role that was created for her and with her in mind.

"To think back 25 years ago, when I was diagnosed and having to keep it a secret, thinking that if anybody knew that I had MS, that meant that I would never work again, [and] to now be in a position where my having MS inspired a role in a storyline on a show like Grey's Anatomy, I never would have believed you," Sigler told ABC News' Kelley Carter.

Multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, is a condition where the immune system attacks healthy cells. It is an autoimmune and chronic neurological disorder, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

MS can affect people differently, according to the NINDS, and some people have mild symptoms. Others may experience severe symptoms that can range from having vision problems, muscle weakness, clumsiness, bladder control problems and dizziness, to mental or physical fatigue, mood changes and cognitive changes.

Sigler, now in her 40s, learned she had MS at age 20, while she was starring on the hit drama The Sopranos. She said she waited 15 years before going public about having MS because she feared her condition would prevent her from booking more acting roles.

But now, as Dr. Kaplan on Grey's Anatomy, Sigler can be open about living with MS. In the show, her character even says, "I have MS, so standing for long periods in the [operating room] isn't an option."

"My very first take, where I do say the words that 'I have MS,' was very emotional for me," Sigler recalled.

As Kaplan, Sigler aims to "to show someone in their power" and "show somebody that is living with [MS] authentically."

The episode of Grey's Anatomy featuring Sigler as Dr. Kaplan is streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

