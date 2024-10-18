Jamie, Claire return to Scotland in 'Outlander' season 7 part 2 trailer

Outlander fans, it's time to find your way back to the show.

STARZ has released the trailer for part 2 of season 7 of the fantasy romance series, which premieres on Nov. 22.

The trailer shows off what's next for the Fraser family, including the ongoing American Revolution; Claire, Jamie and young Ian's arrival in Scotland; and brand new enemies Roger and Brianna face across time.

"As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?" the season's official synopsis reads.

New episodes of Outlander will stream Fridays on the STARZ app, streaming and on demand platforms, and air on linear Fridays at 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.