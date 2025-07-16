James Gunn reveals first look at Milly Alcock in 'Supergirl' film

By Mary Pat Thompson

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's Supergirl.

The co-head of DC Studios James Gunn has shared the first look at the upcoming film Supergirl.

Gunn shared a poster featuring Milly Alcock in costume as Supergirl sipping a blue raspberry-flavored Icee to his Instagram.

The poster has the Supergirl logo plastered on a blue wall with the words "LOOK UP" written over it. The word "up" has been graffitied over with the word "OUT" in red spray paint.

"Look Out. 2026," Gunn captioned the post, which he collaborated on with Alcock.

Craig Gillespie directs the superhero film about Clark Kent's cousin Kara Zor-El. It will be the second film in the DC Universe after Gunn's own Superman, which was released on July 11.

While this is the first officially released glimpse of Alcock in costume as Supergirl, moviegoers who saw Superman in theaters were already treated to her take on the character. A mid-credits scene in Gunn's recent movie featured Alcock making her grand entrance on the big screen as the iconic character.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham are also set to star in the upcoming Supergirl film.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.

