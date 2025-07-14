It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s #1: 'Superman' debuts on top the box office chart

The latest reboot of Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, soared into the top spot at the box office this weekend, bringing in $122 million in its debut week.
According to Variety, the haul earns Superman the third biggest box office opening of 2025, behind A Minecraft Movie, which earned $162 million in its debut weekend, and Lilo & Stitch, which brought in $146 million.
Last weekend's #1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, slipped to second this weekend, bringing in $40 million, followed by F1: The Movie at three with $13 million.
Rounding out the top five are How to Train Your Dragon, with $7.8 million, and Elio, with $3.9 million.
Here are the top-10 films at the box office:
1. Superman -- $122 million
2. Jurassic World: Rebirth -- $40 million
3. F1: The Movie -- $13 million
4. How to Train Your Dragon -- $7.8 million
5. Elio -- $3.9 million
6. 28 Years Later -- $2.72 million
7. Lilo & Stitch -- $2.7 million
8. Mission Impossible -- The Final Reckoning -- $1.42 million
9. M3GAN 2.0 -- $1.35 million
10. Materialists -- $720,000
