Ike Barinholtz in talks to play Elon Musk in Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial'

It looks like Ike Barinholtz will take on the role of Elon Musk.

The actor is in negotiations to star as the businessman and former senior adviser to the president of the United States in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Artificial, ABC Audio has learned.

If cast, Barinholtz would join the previously announced Andrew Garfield, Anora breakout Yura Borisov and Cooper Koch in the movie.

While the film's plot is being kept under wraps, it is described as a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.

Simon Rich wrote the film's script. He will also produce along with David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford and Jennifer Fox.

Artificial marks the third collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios. He directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as the upcoming movie After the Hunt, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 10.

After the Hunt follows a college professor at a crossroads and will star Garfield, Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri. It will also serve as the opening night film at the 63rd New York Film Festival on Sept. 26.

