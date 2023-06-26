Human remains found by hikers in California where actor Julian Sands went missing in January

Hikers made a grim discovery in the Mount Baldy Wilderness Area in California on Saturday, June 24, in an area where British actor Julian Sands disappeared in January.

The San Bernardino County sheriff said human remains were found around 10 a.m. Saturday, and the hikers contacted the authorities. "The decedent was transported to the Coroner's Office, pending positive identification," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Identification should be completed within a week, the release said.

Sands, 65, went missing after embarking on a hike; his car was located in a parking area a short time after his family reported him missing on January 13.

Fellow adventurers reported increasingly treacherous conditions on Mount Baldy at the time.

Snow and wind hampered the search for the actor, known for his work in Warlock and Leaving Las Vegas, after he went missing. Authorities say they spent more than 500 hours scouring the area for signs of the actor, and "eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area" looking for him.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office search resumed last week with helicopters, drones and volunteers on the ground.

