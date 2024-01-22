Hugh Jackman shares workout video of him "becoming Wolverine again"

As fans are figuratively pumped to see Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the Australian actor is literally getting pumped.

The Logan actor took to Instagram over the weekend to once again share a video of him lifting weights in the gym, with veins showing in his arms and neck.

"No days off - except for tomorrow," he captioned the post, adding #becomingwolverineagain.



Fans took to the comments to share GIFs of Jackman as Wolverine, as well as a few of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool character.

The winning comment, however, was a play on the Aussie actor's name: "Huge jacked man," one fan wrote.

Deadpool 3 is currently slated for release July 26.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

