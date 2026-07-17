'Home Alone 2', 'My Left Foot' actress Brenda Fricker dies at 81

Brenda Fricker holds up her Oscar after winning best supporting actress for her role in My Left Foot on March 26, 1990, at the 62nd Academy Awards. (Bettmann via Getty Images)

Brenda Fricker, an Oscar-winning actress also known for a memorable role in Home Alone 2, has died, according to her agent. She was 81.

Fricker's agent Phil Belfield confirmed Fricker died Thursday "after a period of ill health" in a statement to ABC News.

"It is with much sadness that I share the news that beloved actress Brenda Fricker passed away peacefully last night in Dublin, after a period of ill health, at the age of 81," his statement reads.

Belfield continued, "We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."

Fricker was born in Dublin, Ireland, on Feb. 17, 1945. Her career as an actress found her appearing in over 30 film and TV roles.

Fricker won a best supporting actress Oscar in 1990 for her role in My Left Foot. She played Daniel Day-Lewis' mother in the movie.

Audiences would likely recognize her as the Central Park pigeon lady in the 1992 sequel film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

She recently published a memoir titled She Died Young, which appeared on the Irish Sunday Times bestseller list. Fricker was also recently granted the honor of the Freedom of the City of Dublin, "which she was particularly thrilled and proud of," her agent said.

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