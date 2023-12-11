'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star “Chickadee” Cardwell dies, and more

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, the eldest daughter reality TV star Mama June Shannon and sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, died Saturday, December 9, following a 10-month battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, a cancer of the adrenal glands. She was 29. Shannon made the announcement on Instagram, sharing, Anna "gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her"...

Station 19 will end with its upcoming seventh season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Grey's Anatomy spinoff, which follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line, stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. Station 19 returns March 14 on ABC...

Bob Odenkirk's luck has run out. Deadline reports his series Lucky Hank has been canceled at AMC. The series, from the executive producers of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, starred Odenkirk as "an English department chairman at an underfunded college" who "toes the line between midlife crisis and full-blown meltdown, navigating the offbeat chaos in his personal and professional life – oddly proving tantrums get better with age," according to AMC...

