Hello again, Sidney: Neve Campbell returning to franchise with 7th 'Scream'

After sitting out the hit sixth Scream film over a well-publicized contract dispute, Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott.

In an Instagram post showing the cover page to the script for the as-yet-untitled Scream 7, the actress also revealed that Kevin Williamson, who wrote the scripts to the original blockbuster in 1996, as well as its 1997 sequel and 2011's Scream 4, is directing.

Guy Busick, screenwriter of 2022's hit Scream revival and the well-performing Scream VI, will be back behind the keyboard for the seventh go-round.

In a lengthy caption, Campbell told her followers, "My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!"

Neve added, "I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it's happening." She added, "[It was] his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world."

The news follows the seventh Scream film being stalled with a one-two punch: the loss of its heroines Tara and Sam Carpenter, played respectively by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrerra.

Ortega left the project in November 2023 for "scheduling" reasons, according to Variety. The news came a short time after Barrerra was fired for her controversial social posts about Israel during the country's counter-offensive against Hamas.

At the time, Spyglass Media claimed to the trade, "We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."



