HBO sets premiere weekend for 'The Batman' spin-off series 'The Penguin'

HBO and its streaming service Max are making sure fans get a chance to catch the kickoff of the Colin Farrell spin-off series The Penguin.

The network announced that not only will the show debut on HBO on Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET, it will also re-run the premiere multiple times over that weekend, including Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

Fans can also catch up with the show on Max, naturally, but Sundays at 9 p.m. ET will be reserved for the debuts of all subsequent episodes of the eight-installment series on HBO and Max. Episode 2 debuts on Sept. 29.

As reported, Oscar winner Farrell reprises his acclaimed role from The Batman, Oz Cobb aka The Penguin, and the show centers on his rise to power in Gotham City after the events of Matt Reeves' blockbuster.

The series cast also includes Cristin Milioti as criminal heiress Sofia Falcone; Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar; and veteran character actor Clancy Brown as crime boss Salvatore Maroni.

