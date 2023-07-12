HBO dominates 75th Emmy nominations with 'Succession' leading Drama; 'Ted Lasso' top nommed Comedy

On Wednesday, July 12, the nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced live, and HBO's Succession led the pack with 27 nominations in the Drama category. The heralded drama also achieved a historic first: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin were all nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
The show has already earned 13 Emmys.
HBO dominated the competition, with its The Last of Us getting the second-most nominations with 24, just ahead of the network's The White Lotus, with 23.
Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso was the most-nominated comedy, picking up 21.
Here are the nominees in the major categories. The full list can be found here.
Community co-star and Black Lady Sketch Show Emmy nominee Yvette Nicole Brown did the honors from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles alongside Television Academy chair Frank Scherma, who announced the awards show is scheduled for Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House Of The Dragon
The Last Of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
BEEF
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us HBO
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal - The Last Of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate - Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader - Barry
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback - Swarm
Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong - BEEF
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon - George & Tammy
Steven Yeun - BEEF
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus
Theo James - The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Alan Ruck - Succession
Will Sharpe - The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome To Chippendales
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie
Maria Bello - BEEF
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis - Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett - Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee - BEEF
Ray Liotta - Black Bird
Young Mazino - BEEF
Jesse Plemons - Love & Death
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Reality competition program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
