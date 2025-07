Have a listen! The new Luke Combs song is ridiculously good!

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Just when you think Luke Combs can’t outdo himself, I stand corrected! Luke shared a piece of a new song coming out soon called “Back in the Saddle” in which he captioned, “I really think yall are gonna like this one.”

Ya think? This song is SO good!