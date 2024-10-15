Harrison Ford reacts to "death of the movie star" idea: "Rubbish"

Harrison Ford is reflecting about what it means to be an actor.

In an interview with GQ published Monday, the actor, who is known for his iconic roles in Indiana Jones, Star Wars and more, said that being an actor is being a storyteller.

"I tell stories," he said. "I'm part of a group of people who work together, collaborate on telling stories. I'm an assistant storyteller. That's what I am."

When asked about what he thinks about the recent conversations around the "death of the movie star," which some say the idea of movie stars has changed in part because of the age of streaming and franchise films, Ford called it "rubbish."

"I don't think the question is whether or not there are any movie stars," he said. "There's wonderful actors coming up everyday."

"Whether or not they become movie stars is really not the point," he added. "If movies need stars, they will find them. I've never f****** understood being a movie star. I'm an actor."

Ford, who is returning as Paul, a cranky therapist in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking alongside Jason Segel, said that these days, what attracts him to certain projects depends on the writing and story.

"It's the quality of the writing," he said. "It doesn't matter what the genre is. It doesn't matter whether it's on television or in movies. It's the writing, it's the story, it's the character, it's the emotional experience for an audience or for myself. It's people that I have some feeling that I want to work with, or it's a quality opportunity."

Shrinking season two will arrive with the first two episodes on Wed., Oct. 16, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday.

