Remembering Toby Keith AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Editorial Use Only. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

63-years ago today, Toby Keith Covel was born in Clinton, OK.

Toby would have been celebrating his 63rd birthday. While he may not be with us here on Earth, his music and his love for this country will always remain.

Let’s take a look back and remember how amazing Toby Keith was and always will be in this ACM Rewind montage. Happy ‘Heavenly’ Birthday, Toby Keith.