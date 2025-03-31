Good job: Jason Statham's 'A Working Man' tops weekend box office

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, Snow White had to go. Jason Statham's new action thriller A Working Man knocked Disney's live-action remake of the classic fairy tale out of the top spot at the box office this weekend.

The movie, which stars Statham as a veteran who comes out of retirement after his boss' daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers, launched with $15.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Meanwhile, Snow White dropped to number two, with $14.2 million -- a decline of more than 66%.

This weekend's box office saw four new titles debut in the top 10, one of which wasn't actually a movie. In at #3 with $11.5 million was the theatrical release of the fifth season of the faith-based TV series The Chosen: Last Supper, about Jesus and his disciples.

The Blumhouse horror film The Woman in the Yard was #4 with $9.45 million, while A24's horror comedy Death of a Unicorn -- about a father and daughter who accidentally hit and kill the titular creature -- was in at #5 with $5.8 million.

The fourth new title in the top 10 was the 4K restoration of the classic Studio Ghibli Japanese animated film Princess Mononoke, which originally came out in 1997. It took sixth place with just over $4 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. A Working Man - $15.2 million

2. Snow White - $14.2 million

3. The Chosen: Last Supper - $11.5 million

4. The Woman in the Yard - $9.45 million

5. Death of a Unicorn - $5.8 million

6. Princess Mononoke - $4 million

7. Captain America: Brave New World - $2.8 million

8. Black Bag - $2.15 million

9. Mickey 17 - $1.9 million

10. Novocaine - $1.34 million

