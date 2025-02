Check out the photos of Matt Stell, George Birge, and you at our 35th Birthday Bash which took place at Venue Thirty Eight on Saturday, June 15th, 2024.

Fresh off of his hit “Cowboy Songs” going number one, George Birge is now hinting at a possible collab with rapper Nelly as he posted a picture of them together in the studio yesterday (February 25) on Instagram.

Nelly is no stranger to country music. He has done songs with Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, and more.

It looks like George Birge will be added to that list soon!