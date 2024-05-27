'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dies at 37 after being shot in Los Angeles

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, who was known for playing Brando Corbin in the beloved ABC soap opera, died after being shot on Saturday.

Wactor was shot after he interrupted three male suspects who were allegedly attempting to remove a catalytic converter from his vehicle, his mother, Scarlett Wactor, told KABC-TV Los Angeles. The incident happened around 3:25 am PT on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Scarlett Wactor said her son saw someone at his car after he finished work at a rooftop bar. At first, he thought his car was being towed.

As he approached his car, one of the suspects, who was wearing a mask, later opened fire at him, Wactor's mother said, adding that the police told her Wactor did not do anything wrong.

While the suspects fled to an unknown location following the shooting, Wactor was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement to ABC News, Scarlett Wactor called her son "a beautiful soul."

"There are not enough words to tell what a beautiful soul he was. He was a kind loving son and brother, he lived life to the fullest. He set goals and went after them," her statement read, adding, "There is a very large hole on our hearts and lives."

The case is under investigation by the LAPD Central Division Homicide.

Wactor, who was 37, was called "one of a kind" in a statement on the official Instagram account for General Hospital.

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing," the statement read. "He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

