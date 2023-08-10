Game on! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney return in season 2 trailer of 'Welcome to Wrexham'

After securing an Emmy nomination for its inaugural season, FX's Welcome to Wrexham is headed back onto the pitch for another round.

The show, centering on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's purchase of beloved underdog Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, just debuted its season 2 trailer.

"A lot of expectations," Reynolds says in the trailer after noting "millions of people" are now watching the team because of them. "Oh, God," he laments.

The trailer teases how the working class town surrounding the stadium is now thriving from sales of team merch and increased attendance. "The community is growing in a way that is authentic, and real, and powerful," Reynolds says.

"I look at Wrexham as the most special gift I've ever had in my life," an emotional Ryan admits.

McElhenney and Reynolds also stress the importance of the then-impending season and the need for the club to be promoted out of the National League into the English Football League.

While the trailer teases the Red Dragons' initial semi-final loss with the pair at the helm — spoiler alert — in April of 2023, the soccer club clinched the National League title and a slot back into the Football League, for the first time in 15 years, with a 3-1 victory over rivals Boreham Wood.

The actors'/co-chairs' emotional reaction to it —incidentally captured on social media by their friend Paul Rudd — went viral.

