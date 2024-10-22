Gabby Barrett’s Releasing A Christmas Album

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and Gabby Barrett just announced she’s releasing her new Christmas album ‘Carols and Candlelight’ on November 8th!

“If you know me, you know that Christmas is my FAVORITE time of the year… so I have been so excited to announce my new Christmas album, ‘Carols and Candlelight’ will be available everywhere on 11.8 AND the first song release, ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ is coming out THIS Friday 10.25! 🤍🕯 Click the link in my bio to pre-order the album. I know we’re close to Halloween, but my heart is in HOLIDAY MODE!!!!! 🎄” -Gabby Barrett