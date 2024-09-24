Freddie Prinze Jr. officially joins cast of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' follow-up

Freddie Prinze Jr. is on board to appear in the follow-up film to the 1997 horror flick I Know What You Did Last Summer, ABC News has learned.

The She's All That actor starred in the original film as Ray Bronson, a teen desperately trying to cover up a tragic accident he and his friends caused.

Prinze joins the cast of the new Sony Pictures film alongside Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Chase Sui Wonders, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, Tiny Beautiful Things alum Sarah Pidgeon, Atlanta and Tell Me Lies actor Tyriq Withers and The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King. The film will arrive in theaters July 18.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer as Julie James, is also in talks to return in the new film.

Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer and Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is slated to direct the upcoming movie. Robinson and Sam Lansky joined forces to write the follow-up movie off of Leah McKendrick's draft. Neal Moritz, who has produced each installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, as well as the original I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel, is slated to produce.

I Know What You Did Last Summer which starred Hewitt, Prinze, Prinze's now-wife Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after hoping to hide a tragic accident.

The film earned over $125 million worldwide and spawned the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

