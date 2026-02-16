Former President Obama further clarifies his statements about alien existence

In a recent podcast interview, Former President Barack Obama confirmed that aliens do exist.

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” he told Brian Tyler Cohen on an episode of “No Lie” published Saturday.

Obama went on to say that aliens are not being kept at Area 51.

“There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it form the president of the United States,” he said.

When asked what the first question he wanted answered after becoming president, Obama responded, “Where are the aliens?”.

I asked @BarackObama if aliens are real. pic.twitter.com/ZPw5zT9PfD — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 14, 2026

On Sunday, Obama further clarified his statements on his Instagram account.

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify. Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!” he posted.