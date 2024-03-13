Former Nickelodeon stars speak out about alleged inappropriate work environments

In the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, some former child stars allege they were subjected to inappropriate work environments, with former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell claiming he was sexually abused.

Bell, who appeared on Nickelodeon shows such as All That and The Amanda Show before starring in his own series, Drake & Josh, from 2004 to 2007, said in a preview of the documentary that he was the "John Doe" minor in the 2003 child sexual abuse case against his former dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Bell claimed Peck intentionally isolated him from his father — who was also his manager — when the two were on set.

"I think Brian got a sense that my dad was on the watch and so he started to really drive a wedge between my dad and me," Bell said in the docuseries. "He started talking about how my dad's stealing my money, nobody likes that my dad's on set, he's a real problem. I was believing it because he's been in this business for so long and he must know more than us."

Bell said the abuse he experienced put him on a path of self-destruction, including two convictions for driving under the influence and a child endangerment conviction in 2021.

Peck was arrested in 2003 and charged with 11 counts, including "lewd acts with a child" and sexual abuse of a minor. He pleaded guilty to two of the counts and was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

In a statement, Nickelodeon said it was "dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma [Bell] has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.