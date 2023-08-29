Former ﻿'Bachelorette' ﻿Hannah Brown engaged to Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown is engaged!

The former Bachelorette, 28, took to Instagram on August 28 to share news of her engagement to Adam Woolard.

Alongside snapshots of the two lovingly leaning into each other with the sparkling diamond ring on full display, Brown wrote, "So happy. i love our steady love."

The comments section was flooded with well wishes for the newly engaged couple, including messages from former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison, fellow former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, and former Bachelor Matt James.

Brown and Woolard's romantic journey ignited in January 2021, a period peppered with sightings in Nashville and Los Angeles. The duo's hand-holding escapade was captured in a photograph that hinted at their blossoming connection.

Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Hannah B. during her presence on Colton Underwood's Bachelor season. Subsequently, she enjoyed her own spotlight as The Bachelorette in 2019. Her season's conclusion saw her engagement to Jed Wyatt, but the love didn't endure as she later called it quits, discovering his alleged pre-show relationship.

