First look: CBS announces star-studded fall preview special

The Eye Network is giving viewers a peek into its fall schedule with a new special.

CBS Fall First Look will air Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m., and features "scores of new and returning CBS stars sharing fun facts and cross-show conversations" about the network's forthcoming lineup.

The program will also be available for livestream and video on demand on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, as well as CBS.com and the CBS app.

Stars from the hits NCIS, Elsbeth, FBI, Fire Country, The Neighborhood and more will take part, and there will be peeks at the new shows Matlock, starring Kathy Bates; Poppa's House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.; the prequel spin-off NCIS: Origins; and the Young Sheldon spin-off Georgie & Mandy's First Wedding.

The network will release the first of its new shows, Matlock, on Sept. 22, and The Summit Sept. 29, ahead of the new fall schedule's official start with the returning action drama Tracker on Oct. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.