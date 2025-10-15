Feed 10 for $40: Aldi’s Thanksgiving makes hosting affordable

Thanksgiving meal
By Heather Taylor

Aldi wants to help your wallet this fall by offering a Thanksgiving meal that will serve 10 people for $40.

The price includes the 21 products needed to prepare main dishes, sides, drinks, and desserts.

According to the grocery chain, “Thanksgiving is about gathering with loved ones, and Aldi is here to help you set a full table without stretching your budget.”

What products does the feast for 10 include?

  • Whole turkey
  • Chicken broth
  • Condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • Evaporated milk
  • Hawaiian sweet rolls
  • Miniature marshmallows
  • Cut green beans (x2)
  • 100% pure canned pumpkin
  • Shells & Cheese (x2)
  • Brown gravy mix (x3)
  • Poultry spices & herbs
  • French friend onions
  • Pie crust
  • Chicken or cornbread stuffing (x2)
  • Whipped dairy topping
  • Yellow onions (3 lbs.)
  • Baby peeled carrots
  • Celery
  • Cranberries
  • Sweet potatoes (3 lbs.)
  • Russet potatoes (10 lbs.)

These items will be discounted for the promotion starting on October 15th through December 24th, while supplies last.

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!