A 'Fantastic' debut for Marvel's latest superhero film

Marvel's latest superhero film had a Fantastic first weekend.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the long-awaited film starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as the superhero team known as Marvel's First Family, debuted on top of the box office with $118 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It's the year's fourth-biggest debut, following A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch and Superman.

The Fantastic Four -- the super-stretchy, brilliant Reed Richards; his wife Sue, who can turn invisible; her brother Johnny Storm, who can burst into flames and fly; and their friend Ben Grimm, a nearly indestructible, rock-like creature -- had been the subject of three previous movies. The first two, in 2005 and 2007, were commercially successful but critically panned. The most recent attempt to bring the team to life, in 2015, was both a critical and commercial flop. This latest film has won critical praise as well as audience approval.

As for Superman, it fell from last week's top position to #2 with $24.8 million. Jurassic World: Rebirth was at number three, with $13 million. The week's new debuts included the romcom Oh, Hi! at #9 with $1.12 million and The Home, a horror film starring Pete Davidson, in at #10 with just over a million dollars.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office this week:

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps -- $118 million

2. Superman -- $24.8 million

3. Jurassic World: Rebirth -- $13 million

4. F1: The Movie -- $6.2 million

5. Smurfs -- $5.4 million

6. I Know What You Did Last Summer -- $5.1 million

7. How to Train Your Dragon -- $2.8 million

8. Eddington -- $1.66 million

9. Oh, Hi! -- $1.12 million

10. The Home -- $1 million

