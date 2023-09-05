Ezra Miller takes part in ceremonial Matzo Ball pitch with Matisyahu

Embattled star of The Flash, Ezra Miller lightened things up on Sunday, September 3, taking part in the New York Mets' Jewish Heritage Day by taking part in a special opening ceremony.

The actor played catcher to pitcher Matisyahu, who threw out the opening matzo ball to commemorate the game. The "King Without a Crown" artist also performed between innings at the game.

According to video provided to Page Six, Miller helped craft the ball from a family recipe, adding more dough than usual so it could stand up to being hurled, not eaten. And although the actor made a valiant dive for Matisyahu's wide pitch, Miller flubbed the catch.

It was a rare positive headline for Miller, whose Flash film bombed at the box office, and who had several run-ins with the law preceding the movie's release.

Miller and Matisyahu have been taking the stage together in other ways lately, with Miller on percussion backing up the artist.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.