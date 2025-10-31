Everything you need to know about the 2026 GRAMMYs

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, one of music’s biggest nights, is a few months away still, but the nominations will be announced November 7th via a livestream starting at 11am EST. — The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, one of music’s biggest nights, is a few months away still, but the nominations will be announced November 7th via a livestream starting at 11am EST.
The presenters include
Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Brandi Carlile, Doechii, and more!
Before The Grammys air on February 1, here is everything you need to know.
Who votes for the 2026 GRAMMYs?
Each year, GRAMMY winners and GRAMMY nominees are determined as voted by the Recording Academy’s Voting membership, which is composed of music creators, including artists, producers, songwriters, and engineers. Only Recording Academy Voting Members can vote.
Learn more about our
GRAMMY Awards voting process and the full GRAMMY Awards process. 2026 GRAMMYs: Key Dates
Here is a list of all the key dates for the 2026 GRAMMYs:
Aug. 31, 2024 – Aug. 30, 2025
Product Eligibility Period
Only music and works released between these dates will be eligible to qualify for GRAMMY consideration at the 2026 GRAMMYs. July 7, 2025 – Aug. 22, 2025
Media Company Registration Period
Media companies must apply for registration with the Recording Academy to submit recordings. July 16, 2025 – Aug. 29, 2025
Online Entry Period
All eligible recordings must be entered prior to the close of the Online Entry Period, regardless of the public release date. Oct. 3, 2025 – Oct. 15, 2025
First Round Voting
First Round Voting determines all the GRAMMY nominees for each GRAMMY Awards year. Nov. 7, 2025
Nominees Announced for the 2026 GRAMMYs
Announcing the official nominees list for the 2026 GRAMMYs. Dec. 12, 2025 – Jan. 5, 2026
Final Round Voting
Final Round Voting determines the GRAMMY winners across all Categories revealed on GRAMMY night. Feb. 1, 2026
2026 GRAMMY Awards
Music’s Biggest Night, recognizing excellence in the recording arts and sciences, where all GRAMMY Award winners are revealed. Two New GRAMMY Categories Added: Best Traditional Country Album & Best Album Cover
The
annual GRAMMY Awards process has also undergone several updates, including the addition of two new GRAMMY Categories:Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. These expansive and exciting changes reflect both Academy member-submitted proposals and the Recording Academy’s ongoing commitment to evolving with the ever-changing musical landscape.
Take a look back at the photos from last year’s award show:
