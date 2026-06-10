'Every Year After' starring Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett is this summer's love story

Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser, Matt Cornett as Sam Florek in 'Every Year After.' (Cate Cameron/Prime Video)

Less than a year after the beloved Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty wrapped, a new series is stepping in to deliver all the swoonworthy summer romance audiences have been yearning for.

Prime Video released all eight episodes of the series Every Year After on Wednesday, starring Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett. The streaming platform has described the new show as "the love story of the summer."

The series follows Percy (Soverall) and Sam (Cornett), childhood best friends who fall in love over the course of six summers at Barry's Bay, an idyllic lakeside town.

Ten years after their heartbreaking split, they are reunited when Percy returns to Barry's Bay to attend the funeral of Sam's mother.

"It's a story that's told over quite an incredible span of time," Soverall told ABC News in an interview. "It follows them from the age of 13 to their mid-to-late 20s."

Cornett added, "You get to see them grow together and then see their hardships that caused them to separate. And you see them come back together to try and regrow together."

The series already has a loyal fanbase thanks to Carley Fortune's New York Times bestselling novel Every Summer After, on which the show is based.

Going into the series, Cornett said that he wasn't familiar with Fortune's novel, but when he found out he booked the role of Sam, he said he went to the bookstore and saw the book displayed on one of the first tables in the shop.

"I was like, 'OK, I guess this is a little bit bigger of a deal than I think it is,'" he recalled, adding that he was "blown away by it."

"Carley's writing is spectacular," Cornett said. "And I remember reading the book and crying a lot, so the idea of getting to bring that to life was fun."

Soverall added that she wanted to do the story justice knowing how beloved the characters are.

"I think that we're both such big fans, so we get how important it is for these characters to be represented in a way that you want to see them as a fan," she said.

The new series also stars Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, Joseph Chiu and Elisha Cuthbert.

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