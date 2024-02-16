Ernest teases new song “I Went To College, And I Went To Jail” with Jelly Roll, credits Luke Bryan

Ernest teased a brand new song called “I Went To College, And I Went To Jail” with Jelly Roll on his Instagram and it turns out that we have Luke Bryan to thank for it.

Ernest and Jelly Roll appears on This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von when Ernest told the story of how the song started.

“Me and Luke Bryan are playing golf out at the Troubadour, and we’re listening to some rap, and we started talking about Jelly Roll. He was like, ‘Y’all have known each other for a while, right?’” Ernest continued, “I was like, ‘Yeah, I used to go by his house and acquire some things, and we would freestyle rap, this was back in like 2010. Then I went to college, and he went to jail, and then we came back all these years later.’”

Then, with his best Luke Bryan impression, Ernest says that Luke Bryan told him, “Hold up, motherfu--er, you better write that fu--ing song right now.”

After that, Luke and Ernest got Jelly Roll involved right there on the golf course. “Imagine this, I’m getting a facetime or a phone call like every 16 minutes, from a drunk Ernest and a drunk Luke Bryan ... day drunk, too,” Jelly Roll said. “Sun beating on ‘em, they’re sweating, and they’re just like, ‘Check this one out.’”

There is no word on an official release date for “I Went To College, And I Went To Jail.”