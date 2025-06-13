Eric Dane opens up about ALS diagnosis: 'I don't think this is the end of my story'

Former Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane is speaking out for the first time in a television interview about his battle with ALS, a degenerative neurological disorder.
"I wake up every day and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening," Dane said of his ALS battle in an interview with Diane Sawyer airing Monday on ABC's Good Morning America. "It's not a dream."
ALS, short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neurological disorder in which the symptoms worsen over time, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Dane spent six seasons on the hit ABC drama Grey's Anatomy, where he played Dr. Mark Sloan, affectionately known as "McSteamy."
More recently, the longtime actor portrayed Cal Jacobs, the head of the Jacobs family, on Euphoria.
Tune into "Good Morning America" on Monday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. EDT, for more of Diane Sawyer's interview with Eric Dane.
