Eric Church’s New Album Is HERE!

Toby Keith Receives BMI Icon Award at the 2022 BMI Country Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

It’s official...Eric Church just dropped his new album ‘Evangeline vs. The Machine’ and it’s absolutely brilliant. EC is one of those artists where you never ever know what you’re going to get in the best way possible - he’s always blowing us away with his lyrics - a true creative genius.

"Music is the way I’ve dealt with anything good or bad in my life. I’m a fan first. Music was this siren for me at an early age and has always been the thing I’ve leaned on when I’ve had struggles, devastation, triumphs. A lot of those inspirational artists show up on this album." -Eric Church

This album is intentional. It’s a work of art.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

Evangeline vs. The Machine:

1. Hands Of Time

2. Bleed On Paper

3. Johnny

4. Storm In Their Blood

5. Darkest Hour

6. Evangeline

7. Rocket’s White Lincoln

8. Clap Hands

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!