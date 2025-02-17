Eric Church Buys Land To Build Homes In North Carolina For Hurricane Helene Victims

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Eric Church performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Eric Church made a promise he would help build back his home state of North Carolina after Hurricane Helene ripped through the Carolina Mountains. His foundation Chief Cares has just purchased a property of land and has plans to build 40 homes install water, sewer lines, and roads throughout the neighborhood. He also has plans to build a community center and walking trail in the neighborhood!

It was just back in October Luke Combs and Eric Church raised over $24 million dollars for hurricane victims in Charlotte, NC at Concert for Carolina with a star-studded lineup. Not only did the concert raise millions of dollars but Eric also released his song “Darkest Hour” and signed over all the rights of the song to the people of North Carolina.

Eric Church plans to build 100 homes for 100 different NC families who lost everything...this is just the beginning and another reason we love EC and his heart!